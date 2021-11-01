Viamatica to offer technical supervision for Rail Baltica bridge

AB Viamatika has secured a tender to offer technical supervision services for the construction of the Rail Baltica bridge over the Neris River, which is said to become the longest railway bridge in the Baltic States.

This tender was announced by LTG Infra, the firm that is executing the Rail Baltica project in Lithuania.

The proposed price for the tender stands at around $77m (€67m).

LTG Infra CEO Karolis Sankovski said: “Today, we already have a company that will carry out the technical supervision of the Neris Bridge. It is expected that the winner of the tender for the construction of the bridge itself will be announced later this year.

“One of our main tasks is to mobilise all our forces and to proceed swiftly with the procurement of construction contracts and services as soon as we have the technical designs. The project partners are therefore committed to prioritising concluding design activities for the Rail Baltica main line in Lithuania.”



This tender was processed according to the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) tendering procedures, known as the Red Book.

Under this model, the supervising engineer measures and assesses all the project’s work executed by the contractor and the reimbursement is done only for the work actually performed.

The winning firm will administer the construction of the structure and check if it is being undertaken in accordance with the design and work contract terms.

It will also oversee the requirements of the normative documents in connection with the safety and purpose of the construction and other legal acts.

The total length of the new railway bridge will be 1,510m.

In addition, Spanish engineering firm Idom revealed the design proposals for Kaunas (Palemonas) – Šveicarija section in the Jonava district.

This railway track is anticipated to cross the A6 Kaunas-Zarasai-Daugavpils main road.

Last week, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency signed an additional cross-border grant agreement associated with funding for Rail Baltica’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

