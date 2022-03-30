RailTel to modernise signalling in India’s Northern Railway zone

Indian state-owned rail operator RailTel is set to invest Rs2.24bn ($29.5m) in signal modernisation projects in India’s Northern Railway zone.

Obsolete mechanical signalling will be replaced with a modern electronic interlocking system on 26 stations.

Three of these stations are located in the Delhi division, while nine are in the Ambala division and 14 located in Firozpur.

The Delhi division stations are Pehowa Road-PHWR, Kaithal-KLE and Kalayat-KIY in the Kaithal district in Haryana on the Kurukshetra-Narwana rail section.

Seven of the Ambala stations are in the Bathinda–Sri Ganganagar section, with the remaining two located in Sirhind-Amb Andaura.

Of the Firozpur division stations, ten are located in the Amritsar-Pathankot section, while four are in the Lohian Khas-Phillaur section.

The work has already been commissioned at three stations in the Delhi division and three in Ambala.

The new system aims to enable trains to operate at a higher speed of 110kmph compared with their current speed of 50kmph, as well as improve safety and operational efficiency.

In addition, the project will clear the network’s block system, replace the mechanical level crossing gate operation with an electrical system, and institute a centralised power distribution system for the entire yard.

RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla said: “This system replacement exercise is a continuous process on Indian Railways and RailTel is playing an important role in this system replacement exercise.

“RailTel also intends to play a significant role in modernising Indian Railways’ train control system through execution of the KAVACH train collision avoidance system, which is an indigenously developed automatic train protection system.”

Last July, Indian Railways and RailTel implemented internet protocol (IP) based video surveillance systems at 813 major railway stations in India.

The systems are due to have been installed at a further 756 stations by the end of this month.