Indian Railways and RailTel deploy video surveillance systems at stations

The systems installation will also take place at 756 more railway stations by March 2022. Credit: Vijaya narasimha from Pixabay.

Indian Railways, along with its public sector undertaking RailTel, has deployed IP-based video surveillance systems (VSS) at 813 major railway stations in the country.

In a statement, RailTel said that the work is underway at about 47 additional stations and will be finished soon.

As part of the Indian Railways project, the installation will also take place at 756 more railway stations by March 2022.

The project, which aims to offer safety and security to passengers, will cover all types of stations.

As of now, it is being executed at around 5,000 railway stations by RailTel.



Last June, Indian Railways signed an MoU with RailTel for the installation of CCTV surveillance cameras at stations.

According to a Press Trust of India report, RailTel introduced four tenders in May this year, covering 456 railway stations.

The systems are being networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras are being displayed at local Railway Protection Force posts, as well as at a centralised control room at both zonal and divisional levels.

For enhanced safety, CCTV cameras and video feeds are being kept under observation at three levels.

RailTel has to date established centralised control rooms at 14 zones of Indian Railways, with the remaining work currently underway.

For the monitoring of cameras, the server, UPS and switches, a Network Management System (NMS) has also been provided, which can be accessed by authorised staff from any web browser.

Dome, Bullet, Pan Tilt Zoom and Ultra HD 4k type IP-based cameras are being installed for maximum coverage at railway stations.

The recordings from CCTV cameras will be kept for about 30 days.

Last month, Indian Railways set an aim to execute 58 ‘super critical’ and 68 ‘critical’ rail projects worth more than $15.54bn (Rs1.15tn) over the next few years.