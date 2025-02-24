The indigenous Kavach system aims to boost rail safety by averting train collisions with its automatic protection features. Credit: Rahul Sapra/Shutterstock.

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a Rs2.88bn ($33.2m) tender to install the Kavach train protection system across 71 railway stations in the country.

This initiative spans a 502km route within the Danapur and Sonpur divisions of the East Central Railway.

The Kavach system, a homegrown automatic train protection (ATP) technology, is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing rail safety by preventing potential train collisions.

The system is engineered to automatically apply brakes when train drivers fail to do so, thereby averting accidents.

It is a critical component in ensuring the safe operation of trains, capable of preventing red signal overshoots and collisions.

RailTel’s successful bid for the installation of this advanced system is a strategic move that aligns with its commitment to leverage technology in the transformation of the Indian Railways.

According to RailTel, the implementation of the Kavach system will cover an extensive network of tracks, safeguarding the journeys of millions of passengers.

RailTel chairman and managing director Sanjai Kumar said: “We are excited to have been selected for implementation of the Kavach Project in East Central Railway.

“The Kavach system represents a major leap forward in railway safety and we are committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. This tender win is a testament to RailTel’s expertise and dedication to innovation in the railway sector.”

In January this year, RailTel entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Quadrant Future Tek to implement the Kavach Train collision avoidance system for Indian Railways and potential international railway clients.

The Ministry of Railways adopted Kavach as the national ATP system in July 2020. Indian Railways introduced Kavach system in March 2022.

In 2022, RailTel announced plans to allocate Rs2.24bn (approximately $29.5m) for upgrading signalling systems across 26 stations in India’s Northern Railway zone.