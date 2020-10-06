Railcare unveils new battery-powered rail maintenance machine

Railcare has unveiled a battery-powered multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for railway maintenance work.

The new battery-operated vehicle was launched at Railcare’s head office in Skelleftehamn, Sweden. The MPV is designed to operate at reduced noise levels and eliminate emissions at point of work.

It is equipped with self-propelled vacuum pumps, hydraulics and control cabins to complement the company’s vacuum excavator and snow melter. In addition, the vehicle can be used as a towing vehicle to haul wagons.

Railcare Group CEO Daniel Öholm said: “I am proud that we are the first to produce a maintenance machine for the railway that is emission-free and with the same high performance as our other machines.

“It is a unique product where we at Railcare can contribute to a more sustainable future.”



According to the company, the machine has a capacity equivalent to thirty electric cars.

Öholm added: “It is exciting that we are the leaders in the development of battery-powered maintenance machines for the railway. Our customers around the world have a huge demand for this type of solution.

“Especially in city centres, tunnels, and mines where exhaust fumes and noise levels are a big environmental problem. This machine will be a game-changer for the entire railway industry.”

Railcare Group offers products and services in the Nordic countries and the UK. Earlier this year, the company signed a framework contract with UK infrastructure manager Network Rail. It will enable Network Rail to produce continuous call-off orders.

