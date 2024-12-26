Rail Vision has announced its partnership with MxV Rail’s Technology Roadmap Program to bolster the safety and efficiency of North American rail operations.
The partnership with MxV Rail’s programme allows Rail Vision to work alongside top US rail operators, enhancing its visibility among potential customers.
This move is significant for the company as it seeks to provide safety and automation solutions within the rail industry.
Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania said: “Rail Vision sees itself as a global influencer and is proud to join this prestigious US rail committee dedicated to supporting development of interoperable requirements for rail operations.
“This membership allows us to collaborate with leading industry experts and expand our footprint in the US rail market. Being part of this consortium underscores our commitment to innovation and positions us as a key contributor to the advancement of technology in the North American rail environment.”
MxV Rail, a subsidiary of the American Association of Railroads (AAR), is responsible for managing the Technology Roadmap Programme.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The programme focuses on establishing minimum interoperable requirements and supports the development of systems to advance rail safety.
MxV Rail also offers railroad equipment testing and training services, which ensure compliance with federal standards.
Last month, Rail Vision launched semi-autonomous features for locomotives by actively managing their throttle and brakes.
Designed specifically for shunting yard locomotives, the system integrates Rail Vision’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
It provides real-time insights that integrate with existing locomotive control systems, with the initial deployment scheduled to begin by the end of 2024 on a major US rail company’s fleet.