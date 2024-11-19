Rail Vision, a provider of railway safety technology, has introduced semi-autonomous capabilities for locomotives by actively controlling their throttle and brakes.
The system, designed for shunting yard locomotives, incorporates Rail Vision’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
It provides real-time insights that integrate seamlessly with existing locomotive control systems.
The initial deployment is scheduled to begin by the end of 2024 on a major US rail company’s fleet.
Rail Vision’s move from passive warning systems to active control is expected to be a transformative leap in advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the rail sector, according to the company.
The active system’s real-time response capabilities are designed to reduce risks and ensure business continuity.
Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania said: “This development represents a major milestone in our commitment to supporting the evolution of autonomous rail operations and reflects our close relationship with this leading customer.
“By bridging the gap between humans and advanced detection systems, we are enabling our customers to enhance safety and optimise performance.”
Based in Israel, Rail Vision is focused on the development of AI-based technology for railway applications.
The company’s focus on utilising cutting-edge, AI-based solutions aims to save lives and reduce operational expenses for railway operators.
In 2023, Israel Railways announced a $1.4m deal with Rail Vision to acquire ten Main Line Systems and related services.
The AI-powered system detects obstacles, including humans, animals, and vehicles, on or near the railway. To avoid collisions, the system provides real-time visual as well as acoustic alerts for the train’s command-and-control centre.