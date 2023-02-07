The system has been designed to detect obstacles on the railway line. Credit: Denley Photography on Unsplash.

Israel Railways has reached a $1.4m deal with Rail Vision to procure its 10 Rail Vision Main Line Systems and related services.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Main Line System detects hurdles such as humans, animals, and vehicles near, between, or on the railway.

To avoid collisions, the system provides real-time visual as well as acoustic alerts for the train’s command-and-control centre.

This is said to lower downtime and delays while increasing traffic volume.

Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania said: “After more than a year of evaluating a variety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Israel Railways chose Rail Vision’s Main Line System as the solution for its fleet, marking the first major commercial deployment of AI-based vision technology for main line rail industry operations.

“Our Main Line System outperformed in all aspects of testing during the proof-of-concept with Israel Railways. We believe this is a strong validation of our solution and bodes extremely well for other pilot programmes underway, such as our long-term pilot in Australia with Rio Tinto, a leading global mining group, as well as other opportunities around the globe.”

Israel’s state-owned principal railway company, Israel Railways runs nearly 700 trains daily.

The trains pass along more than 1,000km of track, linking the country’s key metropolitan areas, cities, towns, and rural villages.

Hania added: “Using advanced, long-range A.I. detection systems, our game-changing technology provides unparalleled obstacle identification on and near tracks, making it an ideal solution for major rail operators like Israel Railways, and a key driver behind strategic partnerships.”