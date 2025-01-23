The agreement will enable 15,000 locomotives to be equipped with Rail Vision’s safety systems. Credit: Deepak Bobby/Shutterstock.

Israel-based Rail Vision has entered the Indian market through a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sujan Ventures, part of the Sujan Group.

The agreement could see Rail Vision’s “advanced” safety systems installed across India’s locomotive fleet, which includes approximately 15,000 units.

Sujan Ventures will spearhead the introduction of Rail Vision’s safety solutions in the Indian market.

The partnership will begin with a trial at Sujan’s facilities to demonstrate the technology.

Upon successful demonstration and customer approval, the two companies anticipate to sign a definitive agreement to further their collaboration.

The MoU stipulates an initial payment to Rail Vision, with further payments contingent on achieving specific milestones.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Sujan Ventures holds exclusive rights to negotiate and distribute Rail Vision’s solutions in India during the MoU’s term.

Sujan Ventures CEO Brijesh Sujan said: “We at Sujan Ventures are excited to collaborate with Rail Vision to enhance rail safety and efficiency in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

“With our partnership, we are proud to support Rail Vision’s solutions to become fully compliant with ‘Make in India’ initiatives, which will empower Indian Railways to deploy advanced, locally-sourced safety systems without compromising on global standards.”

The partnership will also enable Rail Vision to participate in future tenders and projects focused on improving rail safety in adverse weather conditions.

According to Rail Vision, the anticipated tenders could present a considerable market opportunity for the company as they will require the deployment of “state-of-the-art technologies” on thousands of locomotives to enhance safety and reduce rail-related accidents and casualties.

Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania said: “The opportunity to penetrate the vast and dynamic Indian rail market with our safety systems is truly exciting.

“We believe that a successful collaboration with Sujan Ventures and a strong presence in India could elevate Rail Vision to a new level in the rail safety and technology market.”

In November 2024, Rail Vision developed semi-autonomous locomotive control by managing throttle and brakes using advanced AI technology tailored for shunting yard operations.