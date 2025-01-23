Israel-based Rail Vision has entered the Indian market through a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sujan Ventures, part of the Sujan Group.
The agreement could see Rail Vision’s “advanced” safety systems installed across India’s locomotive fleet, which includes approximately 15,000 units.
Sujan Ventures will spearhead the introduction of Rail Vision’s safety solutions in the Indian market.
The partnership will begin with a trial at Sujan’s facilities to demonstrate the technology.
Upon successful demonstration and customer approval, the two companies anticipate to sign a definitive agreement to further their collaboration.
The MoU stipulates an initial payment to Rail Vision, with further payments contingent on achieving specific milestones.
Sujan Ventures holds exclusive rights to negotiate and distribute Rail Vision’s solutions in India during the MoU’s term.
Sujan Ventures CEO Brijesh Sujan said: “We at Sujan Ventures are excited to collaborate with Rail Vision to enhance rail safety and efficiency in one of the world’s largest railway networks.
“With our partnership, we are proud to support Rail Vision’s solutions to become fully compliant with ‘Make in India’ initiatives, which will empower Indian Railways to deploy advanced, locally-sourced safety systems without compromising on global standards.”
The partnership will also enable Rail Vision to participate in future tenders and projects focused on improving rail safety in adverse weather conditions.
According to Rail Vision, the anticipated tenders could present a considerable market opportunity for the company as they will require the deployment of “state-of-the-art technologies” on thousands of locomotives to enhance safety and reduce rail-related accidents and casualties.
Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania said: “The opportunity to penetrate the vast and dynamic Indian rail market with our safety systems is truly exciting.
“We believe that a successful collaboration with Sujan Ventures and a strong presence in India could elevate Rail Vision to a new level in the rail safety and technology market.”
In November 2024, Rail Vision developed semi-autonomous locomotive control by managing throttle and brakes using advanced AI technology tailored for shunting yard operations.