The system’s processing unit includes a tracking module that identifies rails, sets side margins, and calculates a safe braking line based on the train’s braking distance. Credit: Petr Baumann/Shutterstock.com.

Israeli technology company Rail Vision has announced the receipt of a Decision to Grant from the European Patent Office for its patent application for a new system aimed at improving the sampling rate of an imager detector for a Selected Region Of Interest (SROI).

The patented technology comprises an imaging device and a processing unit that collaborate to capture, analyse, and prioritise visual information from a forward-facing camera attached to a train or locomotive.

The imaging device gathers multiple datasets from image frames over several handling cycles, while the processing unit determines a specific region of interest based on the data collected.

This system can obtain partial datasets from the SROI during the remaining time within those cycles, thus facilitating higher sampling rates in critical areas.

Mounted on the locomotive, the processing unit features a tracking module that identifies the rails, establishes margins on either side, computes a safe braking line according to the train’s braking distance, and defines a safe zone.

The SROI is located at the far end of this safe zone within the image frames, allowing for early detection and response to potential hazards.

Rail Vision CEO David BenDavid said: “Securing this European patent is another strong validation of Rail Vision’s innovation.

“By boosting the sampling rate, we’re enabling train operators to detect hazards sooner, react faster, and improve functional efficiency to operate more safely.

“This technology is another step toward our vision of making railway transportation safer, smarter, and more efficient worldwide.”

In January this year, Rail Vision entered the Indian market by signing a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sujan Ventures, a part of the Sujan Group.

This agreement is intended for the installation of Rail Vision’s advanced safety systems across India’s locomotive fleet, comprising around 15,000 units.

