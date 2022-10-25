More rail unions in the UK to stage walkout next month

Workers from the TSSA rail union will hold a strike in November. Credit: Thomas from Pixabay.

Workers from the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) Rail union in the UK are reportedly planning a strike in November over wages and job security.

The union members in Network Rail, which manages railway infrastructure in Britain, will conduct a strike on the 3, 5, and 7 November 2022.

Members working in other railway companies will walk out or initiate action short of a strike on the 3, 4, 7, and 8 November this year.

In a statement, the Department for Transport spokesperson was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the latest strike announcement by the TSSA was ‘incredibly disappointing’.

He added: “We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

This strike will coincide with the British trade union Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) strike scheduled for the 3 and 5 November.

RMT union’s workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will participate in the strike.

In August, London Underground and Overground transport workers went on a 24-hour strike over separate conflicts.

Tube workers staged a walkout over pension and job-related issues while overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London walked out on pay-related issues.

In June this year, rail workers across the UK commenced a nationwide strike over pay freezes and job cuts.