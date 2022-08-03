London Overground and Tube workers to strike over pension and pay

London Underground and Overground transport workers will go on a one-day strike on 19 August. Credit: RMT.

British trade union Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) has announced that London Underground and Overground transport staff will go on a 24-hour strike on 19 August over separate conflicts.

Tube workers will carry out a strike over pension and job-related issues for more than six months.

Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London are set to walk out on pay-related issues.

Tubes workers will go on the strike as Transport for London (TfL) did not ‘share the details of a draft government proposal they received regarding the funding of the transport system in the capital, in secret, and without any discussion with their recognised trade unions’.

The union has now demanded from TfL several assurances, including no retrenchment and no detrimental changes to workers’ pensions as well as no changes or imposition of working conditions.

Arriva Rail London members have spurned a 5% wage offer and announced strike action on the same issue.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This strike action by our members on LU and the Overground is yet another demonstration of how transport workers refuse to accept a raw deal.

“TfL have had ample opportunity to be transparent about the funding they will receive and to give tube workers the assurances they need.”

Separately, Hitachi Rail employees started a three-day strike on 1 August.

This is aimed at addressing disputes over leave entitlement, shift duration, pay, and breaks.