The project will help increase the capacity of the line and facilitate the management of trains. Credit: Thales.

Thales is carrying out rail signalling and telecommunications installation works on the Vitoria-Gasteiz logistics platform in Jundiz, Spain.

Last year in June, the company secured this contract from Spanish rail infrastructure authority Adif.

Financed by the European Union with NextGenerationEU funds, the project will help transform the facilities into a crucial logistics centre to serve the Atlantic corridor for European freight transport.

The upgrades will help efficiently manage the station besides increasing the capacity of the line and enabling the management of trains.

Under the project, Thales will replace the current electrical interlocking system with the company’s modern solution.

The company will also adapt the signalling at the collateral stations, as well as upgrade safety equipment.

To enable the operation of 750m trains, the project will increase the capacity of the track yard.

It will also fit some of the track with a third rail to connect with the standard gauge track of the Atlantic Corridor at a later stage.

The project will cover the installation of new LED signals for equipment and field wiring with their respective Automatic Braking and Announcement of Signals (ASFA) digital beacon, in addition to the train detection equipment based on the axle counter system Az LM.

Furthermore, the new interlocking system will be incorporated with the Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) at the Miranda de Ebro centre.

The axle counters installation with Thales technology will help safe rail operations by identifying the occupation, presence and departure of trains in a given area and on a given track gauge.

This work is “part of Spain’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, for the development of reliable, sustainable, resilient and quality infrastructures.”