Queensland makes $807m commitment for faster rail service

Rail journey times between Brisbane, Logan, Beenleigh and the Gold Coast is set to be reduced, with the State Government of Queensland in Australia pledging $807m (A$1.12bn) towards this objective.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated that the new rail service is the first piece of Olympics transport infrastructure.

The project will create more rail tracks, as well as remove level crossings to facilitate quicker travel at more frequent intervals.

Premier Palaszczuk said: “Delivering new transport infrastructure that will create jobs and ease congestion are central to our COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.

“As we plan and build for the Olympics, this project is all about making sure people spend less time commuting and more time at home with their families and enjoying our great Queensland lifestyle.

“My government is committed to seeing transport times between the Gold Coast and Brisbane reduced, as we continue to see the population increase in key suburban areas along the rail corridor.”

This project is expected to create nearly 900 employment opportunities in the region.

Infrastructure Australia, an independent statutory body, has included ‘Gold Coast rail line and station upgrades: Kuraby to Beenleigh’ in its priority list since March 2018.

Additionally, the South East Queensland Regional Transport Plan has prioritised overhaul of the rail network from Kuraby to Beenleigh.

At present, trains between Kuraby and Beenleigh share a single track in each direction.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said that a recently completed business case puts the total project cost at $1.8bn (A$2.598bn), with the Australian Government already having committed $128m (A$178.1m) in preconstruction funding.

Last October, Queensland unveiled an $5.32bn (A$7.1bn) investment plan to support the train manufacturing industry.