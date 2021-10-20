Queensland announces investment to support train manufacturing

The project is being executed under the government’s Rail Expansion Programme. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

The Queensland Government has announced plans to invest $5.32bn (A$7.1bn) to support the state’s train manufacturing industry, as well as build and run 65 six-car passenger trains.

This initiative aims to convert Queensland into a rail manufacturing hub of Australia.

These new trains will be built in a $178.96m (A$239m) facility constructed at Torbanlea.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said that land for the manufacturing facility at Torbanlea has been chosen already.

Saunders said: “The process to secure a property at Torbanlea, which is within 25km of the Maryborough CBD, is well underway.”



The project is being executed under the government’s Rail Expansion Programme, which is expected to generate nearly 3,000 job opportunities.

Under the programme, train manufacturers Alstom, CAF and Downer Rail are in the race for the current contract to build 20 trains in Maryborough.

These companies will bid for the increased order for 65 trains that will run on the South-East Queensland rail network.

A preferred supplier for manufacturing these 65 trains is expected to be selected in the second half of next year, when construction work of the Torbanlea train building centre will be initiated.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said: “We are delivering a pipeline of work over the next decade that will support up to 800 construction and manufacturing jobs here in Maryborough. First, we will construct a purpose-built, publicly-owned train manufacturing facility at Torbanlea, north of Maryborough.”

Meanwhile, Cross River Rail, a new 10.2km rail line from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills, is under construction and is anticipated to commence operations in 2025.

In June this year, the Queensland Government announced plans to equip its trains with new European Train Control System technology.

