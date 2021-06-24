Queensland trains to be equipped with ETCS technology

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey inspect progress on Queensland Rail trains being fitted out with ETCS technology at Redbank. Credit: The State of Queensland.

Australia’s Queensland Government is set to equip its trains with new European Train Control System (ETCS) technology.

This technology is expected to enhance the efficiency, safety, capacity and reliability of the inner-city rail network.

The ETCS project will cover the supply and integration of new trackside equipment, data radio systems, a rail traffic management system, and onboard train equipment.

Parties involved in the delivery of the ETCS equipment are Hitachi Rail, Queensland Rail and the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority.

To mark the commencement of the project, the first two Queensland Rail trains arrived at a specialised Redbank’s facility for the installation of the system.



The trains will also be equipped with axle sensors to track speed and two new touchscreens in the drivers’ cabin.

The signalling solution is also being deployed on the Shorncliffe line for testing the new technology on trains when they are not operating.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said: “We’ve backed a $758m (A$1bn) pipeline of rail manufacturing work to support Queensland communities, including building trains in Maryborough for Cross River Rail.

“We’re also investing $481.5m (A$635m) in ETCS technology to make our rail network work smarter and build future capacity for more services.”

Through the equipment, the trains will always be connected with Queensland Rail’s Rail Management Centre.

By the end of this year, nearly four trains are expected to be upgraded simultaneously while around 64 trains will be upgraded with ETCS equipment in the next two years.

The equipment will begin operations in 2025 in south-east Queensland before the opening of the Cross River Rail.