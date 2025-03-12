The planned facility is strategically located to enhance supply chain efficiencies for both CPKC and its customers. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Rail transport company Patriot Rail is set to collaborate with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to construct a new multi-commodity transload facility on CPKC’s network in Denton, Texas, US.

This development aims to provide enhanced transload services and logistics solutions within the Dallas – Fort Worth Metropolitan area.

The planned facility is strategically located to improve supply chain efficiencies for both CPKC and its customers.

It ensures fast and flexible service, with construction expected to commence later this year.

The facility will handle a variety of commodities, including lumber, cement, fly ash, steel, and consumer appliances.

CPKC sales and marketing merchandise, energy and business development senior vice president Coby Bullard said: “We continue to leverage our strategic land holdings and invest in transloads across the network to create additional connections, improve service and provide our customers with more efficient and cost-effective transportation services.

“Together with Patriot Rail and Patriot’s investment in this new Denton site, we are creating a more sustainable supply chain while meeting the future needs of the marketplace.”

Patriot Rail chief commercial officer Tom Tisa said: “We are excited to grow with CPKC and continue serving the cement, aggregate and lumber markets in the southwest region by expanding our operations in Texas.

“This project is an example of a strong partnership to develop solutions for companies shipping to and from Texas while supporting CPKC’s strategic long-term growth goals.”

Patriot Rail operates 31 short line railroads and three excursion railroads. It offers comprehensive support services, such as transloading, railcar storage, and logistics planning.

Covering more than 1,200 miles, Patriot Rail’s operations span 24 states, primarily focusing on rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services.

In 2023, Patriot Rail acquired Hydra Distribution & Rail Services and Hydra Transport, expanding its operations after a decade-long logistics partnership at Sacramento Valley Railroad in McClellan Park, California.