US-based rail transport firm Patriot Rail Company has announced the acquisition of Hydra Distribution & Rail Services and Hydra Transport to expand its operations.
The acquisition follows a 10-year partnership between the two companies on logistic solutions at Patriots Sacramento Valley Railroad in McClellan Park, California.
Due to the integration of Hydra’s services, Patriot Rail will now offer customers nationwide a “first-rate suite” of freight transportation services.
John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO explained the company’s aims behind the acquisition.
Fenton said: “We are excited to fully incorporate the skilled Hydra team into Patriot Rail. Taking the successful operation we’ve built together in California across our rail network elevates service offerings to our customers from coast to coast and further strengthens our position in the industry.”
The fully integrated Patriot Rail Hydra Logistics & Warehousing business will function as an independent division.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
According to Patriot Rail, the division will have its main office in Sacramento with Dave Chambers taking charge.
Dave Chambers, formerly Hydra president added: “Patriot Rail is ideally positioned to take HYDRA to the next level nationally.
“We have built tremendous synergies to mutually benefit our customers. This integration is a natural progression and will allow our dedicated warehousing and logistics group to deliver the premier Patriot Rail service across the country.”
Patriot Rail currently operates 31 railroads across the US and works in 24 states including Washington, Georgia and Indiana.