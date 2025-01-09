Park Signalling, part of Unipart Rail, has secured a £3m ($3.72m) contract with Network Rail to develop a “design workstation” to enhance solid state interlocking (SSI) signalling systems across the UK rail network.
The workstation will serve as a crucial tool for rail engineers, enabling them to test, configure, and implement changes to SSI interlockings according to the project brief.
The workstation should replace outdated technology, offering a new platform equipped with the necessary hardware and software.
The workstation’s advanced capabilities will allow engineers to create and modify interlocking logic, in addition to configuring trackside equipment, according to Park Signalling.
It will also facilitate testing and simulations within a secure and controlled setting, enabling improvements to the management of SSI signalling systems, the company added.
Park Signalling managing director Marc Winterton said: “We are delighted to continue a long-term partnership with Network Rail, by developing a replacement design workstation that is critical to the long-term efficiency of SSI signalling systems.
“The award is testament to the innovation and unrivalled technical expertise that gives Network Rail confidence in our ability to deliver signalling, control and obsolescence solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of UK railways.”
The company is set to commence the project immediately, with the goal of completing the workstation by September 2026.
Unipart Technologies Group managing director Dr David McGorman said: “Unipart’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and efficiency has been central to nearly three decades’ of delivering innovative technology and supply chain solutions to the global rail industry.
“This latest collaboration with Network Rail further demonstrates Unipart’s ability to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for the rail industry that nobody else can.”
In a related development, Network Rail recently completed digital in-cab signalling tests on the East Coast Main Line as part of the £1.4bn ($1.77bn) East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which aims to replace traditional lineside signals with advanced in-cab displays.