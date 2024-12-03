Network Rail, the UK railway infrastructure manager, has announced the completion of digital in-cab signalling tests on the East Coast Main Line.
The digital signalling trials are part of the £1.4bn ($1.77bn) East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) aimed at replacing traditional lineside signals with advanced in-cab displays.
On 30 November and 1 December, the line was closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin to facilitate further testing of the new system.
The European Train Control System (ETCS) trials conducted involved a Grand Central Class 180 passenger train and a Great Northern Class 717 commuter train.
The trials are expected to bring the ECDP project closer to its goal of digital signalling implementation by late 2025.
The testing phase will persist over the next few months, encompassing a variety of trains and equipment.
The implementation of the ETCS on the East Coast Main Line is a crucial step for intercity routes in Great Britain and lays the groundwork for nationwide digital signalling expansion, according to Network Rail.
Network Rail’s ECDP access and integration head Ricky Barsby said: “We completed further testing to check the new system is working well under a range of scenarios.
“We thank all passengers whose journeys were affected for their patience. The vital work is bringing us a step closer to a more punctual, reliable and greener East Coast Main Line.”
ETCS is already operational on Thameslink’s central London section and the Cambrian Line in Wales, as well as on the Northern City Line from Finsbury Park to Moorgate, marking the initial phase of the ECDP.
In August this year, Network Rail reduced track access charges for the national rail network to encourage more businesses to start rail freight operations, aiming to lower carbon emissions in the cargo industry.