OmniTRAX, a subsidiary of The Broe Group, has been chosen as the exclusive switching partner for P&G Manufacturing Company’s detergent, shampoo, and soaps factory in Lima, Ohio, US.
This represents the third P&G facility to be served by OmniTRAX.
OmniTRAX will oversee the day-to-day operational requirements for P&G’s manufacturing facility in Lima.
The new rail service partnership also includes rail inspection, facility switching, maintenance and repair, along with operational reporting.
OmniTRAX Lima Industrial (OLI), an affiliate specialising in switching operations, will handle the daily transfer of incoming railcars to the plant and manage the dispatch of empty cars along the outbound track at P&G’s 550-acre facility.
OmniTRAX chief commercial officer Ryan Higgins said: “We are pleased to add P&G’s Lima operations to the OmniTRAX rail network.
“P&G Manufacturing continues to set the standard of operational efficiency, and we are honoured to once again be entrusted with the responsibility of keeping their domestic supply chains moving.”
P&G’s Lima operation has announced a $500m manufacturing expansion project. When fully operational in 2026, it is claimed to be the only P&G plant globally producing Gain and Downey Unstoppable laundry scent beads.
OmniTRAX manages 28 railroads and offers industrial switching services at ports, industrial parks, and to major industry players nationwide.
It specialises in a broad spectrum of services, including transportation and supply chain management for railroad and port entities, as well as offering intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations for a variety of railroads, ports, and industrial clients.
In December 2023, OmniTrax reached an agreement to operate and expand the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR) in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.