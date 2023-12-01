Denver-based railroad transport company OmniTrax has announced an agreement to run and expand the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR) with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
OmniTrax begun administration of the railroad on 1 December 2023, extending its railroad portfolio to 26.
The SBVR is a 52.4-mile rail line that connects Petersburg and Green Spring, West Virginia. According to OmniTrax, the railroad is a former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad company branch that offers freight services to the eastern border of West Virginia.
Dean Piacente, OmniTRAX CEO said: “OmniTRAX delivers industry-leading safety and reliability, and we’re honored to have been selected to operate this important railroad for the Eastern Panhandle Region and the State of West Virginia2.
“OmniTRAX has a proven track record of being committed community partners that bring new jobs to the areas we serve. We are excited to bring that spirit of service to the Potomac Highlands communities and operate with the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad to make the SBVR thrive.”
OmniTrax’s railroad operations include the acquisition of the San Luis and Rio Grande Railroad.
The newly acquired railroad will join other West Virginia services such as the Winchester and Western Railroad (WW).
Cindy Butler, West Virginia Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities Commissioner, added: “OmniTRAX brings strong market knowledge, a national network of partners, and a best-in-class safety record”.
“After careful consideration, it became clear that OmniTRAX is the ideal logistics partner to grow the SBVR.”