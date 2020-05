ÖBB Infrastructure has started construction work on the crossing bridge at the entrance to Hermagor in Austria in the middle of this month.

A part of the railway infrastructure modernisation in Gaital, this construction work is being carried out in partnership with the municipalities and the state of Carinthia.

Embankments are currently under construction, which will form the basis for the southern ramp.

The infrastructure firm said that only a maximum of half a metre is filled a week given the difficult soil conditions.

Due to adverse conditions, the construction could extend until the end of October.



The preload is expected to be put off until early next year to wait for settlement.

The construction of the bridge will start in next year and is slated to complete in 2022.

ÖBB has announced that it has invested €5m. With the construction of the bridge, two railroad crossings will be removed.

ÖBB-Infrastruktur Board director Franz Bauer said: “Through the bridge, we can leave two railroad crossings and thus further increase traffic safety. The safety of the employees on our construction sites is particularly important to us.

“That is why ÖBB-Infrastruktur undertakes together with contracting partners make every effort to protect the health of the employees working on the construction site in the best possible way when performing their tasks and to continue construction projects in the public interest.”

In February, ÖBB ordered eleven Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility from the master agreement signed for 200 trains.