NSW Government commits $113m for Central Station rail network upgrades

The funding will be used to modernise the rail network at Central Station in Sydney. Credit: Michaela from Pixabay.

The New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia has unveiled plans to further invest $113.6m (A$180m) for the modernisation of the rail network at Central Station in Sydney.

To provide commuters with more frequent services and reduce wait times and overcrowding, the rail network at Central Station’s Grand Concourse will be renovated by using the allocated funding.

Part of the More Trains, More Services programme, the project’s next phase will deliver crucial railway infrastructure works to station platforms.

It will help accommodate new fleet besides enabling 15 trains every hour to access rail platforms at the Grand Concourse.

To integrate Sydney Metro City & Southwest services with the heavy rail network, the programme will focus on further simplifying and upgrading the rail network. It will help support service changes from 2024.

NSW Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney Minister David Elliott said: “The More Trains, More Services initiative will simplify and bring our rail network into the 21st century, creating high capacity, turn up and go services for commuters.

“The investment will upgrade rail infrastructure and improve signalling to increase reliability, resilience, and frequency of services.

“Updating ageing critical signalling assets with new-generation technology means the rail network can recover faster after extreme weather or technical failures, leading to fewer delays and cancellations for our commuters.”

The additional funding is apart from the NSW Government’s over $3.3bn (A$5.3bn) existing investment in the More Trains, More Services programme.

This programme already enabled the delivery of 41 new Waratah Series 2 trains, as well as more than 1700 additional weekly services since 2017.

In July this year, the government announced the completion of a $27m (A$40m) upgrade project on the South Coast Line.