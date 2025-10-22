The construction site of MRT Orange Line project run from Minburi district to Huai Khwang district (Thailand Cultural Centre). Credit: Warut Chinsai/Shutterstock.com.

Nokia has entered into a partnership with ST Engineering and First One Systems to deploy an internet protocol/multi-protocol label switching (IP/MPLS) backbone transmission network (BTN) for the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM) in Thailand.

This deployment will provide the communications infrastructure for the new 35.9km Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Orange Line, which is anticipated to be completed by 2030.

The Orange Line will run across both underground and elevated sections, linking the eastern and western corridors of Bangkok.

The BTN will facilitate voice, data, and video communication between operational sites and the operations control centre.

This includes supporting use cases such as CCTV feeds, public announcement systems, passenger information displays, radio communications, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

First One Systems CEO Terdsak Kijjatikankun said: “We are honoured to be part of this landmark project alongside Nokia and ST Engineering, contributing our local expertise and strong integration capabilities to support BEM’s vision for safer and smarter rail transport in Bangkok.

“Our deep understanding of the local landscape, combined with Nokia’s proven technology and ST Engineering’s system integration excellence, ensures that this mission-critical communication system will meet the highest international standards.”

Nokia will implement two backbones, offering capacities of 10G and 40G.

The infrastructure will incorporate hardware such as the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router and Nokia 7210 Service Access System, as well as the Nokia Service Platform.

Professional services provided by Nokia will facilitate real-time network monitoring and operational oversight.

The rollout is intended to simplify operations and maintenance processes while enabling centralised visibility into network performance, according to the company.

Nokia Asia Pacific enterprise sales and network infrastructure vice president Stuart Hendry said: “Complex and large-scale railway projects require not just deep technical expertise but also seamless collaboration across partners.

“Together with ST Engineering and First One Systems, we demonstrated engineering excellence and solution leadership, giving BEM the confidence to move forward with our solution for this prestigious initiative.”

Recently, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the deployment of Nokia’s IP/MPLS and fiber Optical LAN solutions to upgrade video surveillance across key railway infrastructure.

In partnership with Hitachi Rail, the rollout features durable optical network units (ONUs) and optical line terminals (OLTs) supporting speeds of up to 25Gb/s.

