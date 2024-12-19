Stadler will deliver a total of 46 five-car trains for Nexus. Credit: BELL KA PANG /Shutterstock.

Metro operator Nexus has launched the first Stadler Class 555 Metro train for the Tyne and Wear Metro in in North East England.

The train forms part of a £362m ($380m) fleet programme, which aims to build a new fleet of trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Swiss train manufacturer Stadler is responsible for delivering 46 five-car trains for Nexus. To date, 13 new trains have been delivered, and an additional 25 are expected in the upcoming year.

Nexus plans to commission all the new trains over the next two years.

The first new Metro train started carrying passengers on 18 December 2024 and operated between Pelaw and Monkseaton via Newcastle city centre.

Designed with direct input from passengers, the new Metro trains feature improvements such as linear seating, mobile charging points, climate control, and 44 digital CCTV cameras.

Nexus managing director Cathy Massarella said: “We’re excited to put the first new Metro train into service for customers today. We’re already looking forward to getting more new trains into service over the coming months.

“The Stadler trains have vastly superior technology. They come with a linear seating layout which offers more space for wheelchairs, luggage, bikes and pushchairs.

“These trains are for our customers and have been designed by them too. Our vast public consultation exercise saw us gather over 23,000 pieces of feedback and this has culminated in the train features and layout you see today.”

The trains also incorporate advanced battery technology and meet new accessibility standards, including an automatic sliding step at each door to facilitate seamless boarding.

Initially, the first new train will operate on weekdays, with a gradual introduction planned. The launch follows extensive testing and training of the train.

Stadler commercial project manager Patrick Küng said: “Stadler has a 35-year full-service maintenance contract for the 46-strong new fleet.

“This long-term investment in the region sees Stadler working with the supply chain, engaging with the local community and other stakeholders, and supporting local initiatives.”

Nexus received the first Class 555 Metro train in February 2023.