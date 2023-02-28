The new train reached North East England after it was delivered from Stadler’s facility in Switzerland. Credit: Steve Winters from Pixabay.

Metro operator Nexus has received the Class 555 Metro train for the Tyne and Wear Metro from Swiss rail rolling stock manufacturer Stadler.

Part of the £362m programme, the new train reached North East England after it was delivered from Stadler’s facility in Switzerland.

The train has been placed at the Gosforth Metro Depot after a locomotive had brought it across mainland Europe and into the UK through the Channel Tunnel, stated Nexus.

Before starting customer service in the autumn, the first of 46 trains ordered by Nexus will undergo a testing and driver training period.

The new Metro fleet will feature an air-conditioned, open-plan layout and sleekly modelled interior, as well as meet new standards for accessibility and energy efficiency.

Designed to replace Metro’s current 43-year-old rolling stock up to 2025, the new trains will also include modern features such as linear seating, charging points, air conditioning and a step-change option for accessibility.

Nexus managing director Martin Kearney said: “It was a proud moment for us to welcome the first new Stadler train to North East England today. The £362m programme is now entering a significant phase.

“To see that train arriving at our Gosforth depot was a moment of history for the Tyne and Wear Metro. Everyone is excited to get the testing and driver training process underway so that we can put the new train into service on the network.”

Earlier this month, Tyne and Wear Metro drivers completed the first test drive of the new Class 555 train at a special test track in the Czech Republic.