The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York has given the green light to Wabtec’s R255 hybrid battery-diesel work locomotives for its subway maintenance operations.
This move is expected to enhance the efficiency of the subway system while reducing diesel emissions by utilising battery power in the tunnels.
The R255 locomotive is designed to reduce, and in some cases completely eliminate, fuel emissions during construction, maintenance, and repair activities within the subway system.
The MTA’s decision to integrate these hybrid locomotives into its fleet follows an order placed with Wabtec in 2020.
The order aimed to modernise the existing maintenance fleet, which comprised diesel-only locomotives dating back to the 1960s and 70s.
Wabtec manufactured the locomotives at its Erie, Pennsylvania facility and delivered the first units in May and June 2024.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The locomotives then underwent testing on the New York City Transit (NYCT) subway system. The testing phase included a capstone performance test where two hybrid locomotives hauled a full train load of maintenance cars over the Manhattan Bridge.
Wabtec Engineering vice president Alan Hamilton said: “These hybrid work locomotives will enable the MTA to realise its ambitious capital plan to improve subway operations by replacing an ageing fleet and improving reliability.
“It also supports a cleaner subway system for their commuters and employees, as well as a reduction in fuel consumption.”
With an approximate 500kWh battery capacity, the locomotives can operate in “battery only” mode for up to eight hours, making them suitable for work zones where diesel use is restricted or third-rail power is unavailable for safety reasons.
External and internal cameras, coupled with a digital video recorder, allow for comprehensive imaging of the track, lineside assets, and signalling equipment.
Onboard monitoring and diagnostic systems further support the preventative and condition-based maintenance strategies for the MTA’s fleet.
In October 2024, Wabtec signed a $405m agreement to provide its Evolution Series ES44ACi locomotives to Kazakhstan’s national railway, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).
The Evolution Series locomotives are equipped with a 12-cylinder, 4,500-horsepower engine, delivering high power with low life-cycle costs to improve heavy-haul operations.