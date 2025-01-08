A Wabtec R255 hybrid battery-diesel work locomotive for New York’s MTA testing on the track in Erie, Pennsylvania. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York has given the green light to Wabtec’s R255 hybrid battery-diesel work locomotives for its subway maintenance operations.

This move is expected to enhance the efficiency of the subway system while reducing diesel emissions by utilising battery power in the tunnels.

The R255 locomotive is designed to reduce, and in some cases completely eliminate, fuel emissions during construction, maintenance, and repair activities within the subway system.

The MTA’s decision to integrate these hybrid locomotives into its fleet follows an order placed with Wabtec in 2020.

The order aimed to modernise the existing maintenance fleet, which comprised diesel-only locomotives dating back to the 1960s and 70s.

Wabtec manufactured the locomotives at its Erie, Pennsylvania facility and delivered the first units in May and June 2024.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The locomotives then underwent testing on the New York City Transit (NYCT) subway system. The testing phase included a capstone performance test where two hybrid locomotives hauled a full train load of maintenance cars over the Manhattan Bridge.

Wabtec Engineering vice president Alan Hamilton said: “These hybrid work locomotives will enable the MTA to realise its ambitious capital plan to improve subway operations by replacing an ageing fleet and improving reliability.

“It also supports a cleaner subway system for their commuters and employees, as well as a reduction in fuel consumption.”

With an approximate 500kWh battery capacity, the locomotives can operate in “battery only” mode for up to eight hours, making them suitable for work zones where diesel use is restricted or third-rail power is unavailable for safety reasons.

External and internal cameras, coupled with a digital video recorder, allow for comprehensive imaging of the track, lineside assets, and signalling equipment.

Onboard monitoring and diagnostic systems further support the preventative and condition-based maintenance strategies for the MTA’s fleet.

In October 2024, Wabtec signed a $405m agreement to provide its Evolution Series ES44ACi locomotives to Kazakhstan’s national railway, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The Evolution Series locomotives are equipped with a 12-cylinder, 4,500-horsepower engine, delivering high power with low life-cycle costs to improve heavy-haul operations.