Network Rail and YTL Developments release images of Brabazon station

Malaysian firm YTL Developments and the UK’s Network Rail have released the first computer-generated images of the planned train station at Brabazon.

Centred around the YTL Arena Bristol, Brabazon will be a new neighbourhood for Bristol.

Currently recognised as Filton North, the station will link the new neighbourhood and YTL Arena Bristol to Bristol Temple Meads.

Network Rail is preparing to submit the stations’ detailed planning application later this month.

After obtaining the necessary approval, the company is expected to commence construction next year.



The new station is slated to begin operations in 2023 while the 17,000-capacity YTL Arena Bristol is due to open its doors for the first time in 2024.

In a joint statement, the companies said that the station will link Bristol’s Metrobus network with numerous cycle paths and walking routes in the area.

YTL Developments is investing over $1.39m (£1m) for the station cost.

With more than 2,500 new properties, the area will also feature a large urban park.

YTL Developments director Seb Loyn said: “Investing in public transport and active travel is a key part of the vision to ensure Brabazon becomes a thriving new neighbourhood for Bristol.

“With our first homes now selling fast, the new rail station due to be operational by 2023, and then Brabazon Park and the YTL Arena Bristol due to open in 2024, progress is well underway to deliver on that vision.

Last month, Network Rail invested around $3.6m (£2.6m) to minimise the gap between trains and platforms at Balham station, with the aim of reducing delays and enhancing safety.

This station functions as an interchange for train and tube services in South London and beyond.

