Network Rail invests $3.6m in Balham station restoration project

Network Rail has made an investment of around $3.6m (£2.6m) to minimise the gap between trains and platforms at Balham station with the aim of reducing delays and enhancing safety.

This station functions as an interchange for train and tube services in South London and beyond.

As part of the project, the platforms have been renewed with new surfaces, while platform canopies have been refurbished and repainted.

To avoid flooding, the drainage system has been upgraded and a canopy gutter and new galvanised steel system has been created.

A new tactile paving has been marked on platforms to enhance accessibility for visually impaired commuters.



The project also covered track realignment works which have reduced the stepping distance between platforms and trains.

To prevent trespassing, new fencing has been put up at the London end of the platforms.

Network Rail Sussex route director Shaun King said: “We have worked closely with Southern and other stakeholders throughout this project while maintaining station access during the works.

“The upgrades at Balham station are a real boost to commuters and rail passengers who are now able to enjoy vastly improved facilities, which will make rail use safer for the public.”

The trains operating from the station provide regular services to London Victoria, Sutton, Epsom, Milton Keynes Central and South Croydon.

Furthermore, the station is linked with the London Underground’s Northern Line.

In 1856, Balham station opened for the first time as Balham Hill and was situated on the west side of Balham High Road.

