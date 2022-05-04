Network Rail concludes upgrades along West Coast main line

Network Rail completed various upgrades to the railway between London Euston, the Midlands and North West. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has concluded several key improvement works to the railway between London Euston, the Midlands and North West regions.

Network Rail invested £41.1m in the North West and Central region for the enhancement of passenger and freight services. The funding also covered recent work at Easter.

The enhancements included railway drainage work in Camden for the protection of tracks from future flooding and the demolition of an old railway viaduct in Birmingham before the HS2 (SAS 13) bridge renewal.

Upgrades to signalling in Macclesfield and bridge improvement work in Carlisle were also carried out.

Other improvement works include track foundation strengthening in Warrington and Carlisle, in addition to track replacement on the West Coast main line in Carstairs in Scotland.

Network Rail North West and Central region managing director Tim Shoveller said: “I’d like to thank passengers whose travel has been disrupted by our £41.1m upgrades over Easter and Early May.

“The great news is the West Coast main line and major routes in the Midlands and North West are now in the best possible shape for the Platinum Jubilee weekend when the whole country will join in to celebrate 70 years of our Queen on the throne.”

Meanwhile, Network Rail commissioned a new modern signalling system at 30 stations to improve services for Northern rail commuters.

The company has replaced outdated and ageing components with digital equipment on the Northern City Line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate stations.