The public’s backing of the idea follows majority industry support on the issue, though rail operators pushed back on Labour’s plan. Credit: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

More than half of British people support the nationalisation of rail services in the UK according to a new poll surveying people’s responses to the Labour Party’s plan for the country’s rail network.

The Ipsos poll found that 54% of people supported the party’s renationalisation plans while only 13% opposed the idea, with around 49% believing it would lead to a better quality of service for train passengers.

However, in contrast to the majority support for nationalisation, the survey also found that only 32% of people supported railway workers striking in the UK, with 42% opposing the industrial action.

Figures on the support for strike action were published ahead of a fresh wave of strikes, with members of the Aslef union conducting rolling strikes around the country between 7 – 9 May, the latest in a years-long dispute between rail workers and operators.

Gideon Skinner, head of politics research at Ipsos, said: “With a fresh wave of industrial action planned in the coming days, public support for railway strikes has not shifted since the start of this year, with around a third backing them but slightly more – 42% – opposed.”

Meanwhile, majority support for Labour’s rail plan follows relatively widespread industry backing of the idea, with figures such as RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch saying it was “in the best interests of railway workers, passengers, and the taxpayer.”

However, the plan also received some pushback with Rail Partners, the body representing rail operators in the UK, particularly against the nationalisation of railways.

CEO Andy Bagnall said: “Over time, the increased costs to the taxpayer of nationalisation due to the loss of commercial focus from private train companies will lead to either reduced train services or increased subsidy.”

Despite Bagnall’s claim, the Ipsos polling found that 46% of Brits thought the plan would likely create better value for money for taxpayers, with 26% deeming it unlikely, while just 36% believed it would likely lead to reduced ticket prices, with 34% saying this was unlikely.