The new trains look the same as the Eum, at least from afar. Credit: Hyundai Rotem

Korail’s new high-speed Hyundai Rotem train has entered limited service in May. The KTX-Cheong-Ryong, formerly known as EMU-320 or Korail Class 160000, is based on the design of the KTX-Eum. It has undergone several redesigns since the project’s inception in 2016.

The trainsets will consist of eight cars, with driving cars at each end and powered-intermediate passenger cars in between. The nearly 200m-long trains are capable of 320km/h in service and will carry nearly 550 passengers at peak times.

Two Cheong-Ryong’s are currently in service on the Gyeongbu line from Seoul to Busn, and the Honam line, which splits from the Seoul-Busan direction to connect to Mokpo. These services currently operate twice daily on weekdays and four times each day on weekends. A further 17 units are expected to enter service by 2027.

While the external design is similar to the existing high-speed trains on South Korea’s network, the Hyudai code gives an indication to the work the manufacturer has done internally. EMU-320 refers to its maximum operating speed, 80km/h more than older EMU-260 rolling stock.

The power supply will be provided by overhead catenary lines and a pantograph, powered at 25kV.

Korail and high-speed operator SR Corporation said the interiors of the new train will offer a much improved journey experience for customers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The first upgrade is to the seats, which will be switched to face the direction of travel by the driver before passengers arrive. They will also align with windows, an area Korail has worked on specifically with designers on several previous models of high-speed trains.

But the improvements aren’t limited to seat location and layout, they will also boast “airline-style” entertainment seat-back systems. According to Korean media ChosunBiz, passengers can watch programmes on Korail’s internal system, access YouTube, or connect personal devices via wireless internet. Sockets, USB ports and wireless charging facilities are also provided for each passenger.

The trains were first ordered in 2016, but “serious noise concerns” were revealed in 2021, forcing the postponement of delivery. According to reports at the time, noise levels in the drivers’ cab could have exceeded the safe levels of 80dB – above which exposure can cause hearing impairment. Along with fixing the problem, Hyundai Rotem paid a fine of $13.9m for the significant delays.