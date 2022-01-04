Network Rail concludes rail upgrade project in Manchester

This upgrade project is expected to enhance connectivity across the North by offering a “more modern, reliable” railway service. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail in the UK has concluded a major project that involved upgrading track and signalling infrastructure in Manchester.

Over seven days, more than 100 railway workers deployed four new track components, finished two sections of new electric wiring, and modernised signalling near Manchester Victoria station.

This upgrade project is expected to enhance connectivity across the North by offering a more reliable railway service.

The project was executed as part of Transpennine Route Upgrade that aims to provide faster and better services between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

Network Rail Transpennine Route Upgrade director Neil Holm said: “We’re making real progress in delivering better, more enjoyable rail journeys for those travelling in Manchester. The work we’ve completed over Christmas will allow us to run more and faster trains in the future as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“We’ll need to continue upgrading the railway in and around Manchester throughout 2022 to complete a package of benefits aimed at improving passenger’s experience.”

Additional work to improve railway track in Manchester will be carried out every Sunday from 9 January to 6 February.

Separately, Network Rail has also completed the last stage of track upgrade project at Leeds station.

This improvement work is said to be the biggest upgrade to be executed at the station in 20 years.

Under this project, over 200 railway workers remodelled the track layout between platforms 4 and 6, extended platform 7 and overhauled more than 700m of track and overhead line equipment.

Last month, Network Rail started the construction of the platform for a new railway station in Winslow, Buckinghamshire.