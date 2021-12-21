Network Rail begins construction of new Buckinghamshire station

The new station will facilitate rail travel between Oxford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge. Credit: Network Rail.

Britain’s railway operator Network Rail has commenced construction of the platform for a new railway station in Winslow, Buckinghamshire.

This development is taking place under the East West Rail project.

The new station will facilitate rail travel between Oxford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge.

A crane has been deployed for placing over 500 pre-cast concrete platform units within the new railway cutting, with work on the station building expected to commence in spring next year.

Subsequently, work in connection with laying down the new track will start in early 2023.



Furthermore, a smart phone application has been created for placing the units in the exact construction sequence.

This will help in managing the limited space that is available on site.

East West Rail intends to offer “better, cheaper, quicker and greener transport” for commuters.

East West Railway Company CEO Simon Blanchflower CBE said: “This is a major milestone for the project, with a new station at Winslow set to benefit communities and businesses in and around the town with an alternative, sustainable way to travel across the region.

“Whether it’s linking Winslow businesses with the best talent from along the route or providing families and friends with a way to connect without driving on the region’s busy roads, East West Rail will help local communities meet the challenges and changes in modern life and leave a lasting legacy for the region.”

The initial stage of the new railway, known as Connection Stage One between Oxford and Milton Keynes, is projected to create around 1,000 direct job prospects.

Last month, Network Rail tapped SNC-Lavalin Group to deliver a range of commercial services.

