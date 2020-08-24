Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The UK’s Network Rail is set to replace a 130-year-old bridge in South East London to improve rail journeys in the region.

Located at Catford, the bridge was constructed circa 1890. Freight trains currently travel over the bridge at a reduced speed.

The replacement will eliminate speed restrictions on the line and help reduce service disruptions.

Overall, Network Rail will invest £9.1m for rail improvement works in the region. It will also replace points, the moveable rails that enable trains to change tracks, at a very busy junction near Crayford.

The work will be carried out next week as part of Network Rail’s engineering work programme this August Bank Holiday.



Southeastern train services director Scott Brightwell said: “This is another important project under the South East Upgrade that helps to improve our service.

“It will give our passengers more reliable journeys by reducing the risk of delays. Thanks for bearing with us while this essential work is carried out.”

Separately, Network Rail’s public consultation on the plan to remove flat railway junctions to the north of East Croydon station entered final month.

The plan seeks to remove the flat junctions with new viaducts, bridges and dive-unders to eliminate regular delays on the Brighton Main Line and wider network.

The public consultation will end on 20 September.

Last week, Network Rail awarded the Soham railway station building contract to J Murphy and Sons.