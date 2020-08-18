Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK’s Network Rail has awarded a contract to J Murphy and Sons to build a new railway station in Soham, Cambridgeshire.

The new station will offer the people of the town, which is without a rail connection for almost 55 years, with more transport choices to local destinations.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has already provided £18.6m in funding to reconnect Soham to the rail network.

Early enabling works are expected to commence later this year while main construction works will start next year.

Network Rail Anglia route director Ellie Burrows said: “Awarding the contract provides us with the means to be able to start delivering this important transport gateway for Soham.



“This project is a prime example of what we can do when we work in partnership with other organisations to improve the railway for the benefit of local communities and businesses.”

As agreed, J Murphy and Sons will build a single 99m platform to accommodate a four-car train.

The scope of the contract also includes the delivery of waiting shelters, lighting, information screens, ticket vending machines and a public address system.

J Murphy and Sons will also install a stepped footbridge and construct a parking space to accommodate more than 50 vehicles.

Separately, Network Rail partnered with Fugro to capture high-quality images of thousands of track miles.

The move will expedite the detection of railway line faults, streamlining maintenance works.

Network Rail recently completed the construction of a £40m platform and track at Stevenage station.