UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed the work to carry out vital rail upgrades in Kent, Sussex and Wessex during the early May Bank Holiday.

The work was carried out with the support from engineering trains, road-rail vehicles and specialist machinery. The teams also upgraded the tracks and improved the stations.

With these improvements, passengers will benefit from a more reliable and safer railway that offers enhanced facilities for passenger and freight rail services.

For the Sussex route, the team renewed around 460m of track in Clayton Tunnel on the Brighton Main Line and upgraded the Cooksbridge level crossing, which included replacement of sleepers, ballast and track.

For the Kent route, the work included track and drainage improvements to maintain track quality, avoid speed restrictions and delays.



The team also refurbished the switches and crossings at Gillingham and Paddock Wood which is expected to boost the reliability of the junctions.

The Paddock Wood, Marden, Dover Priory, New Beckenham Shortlands and Lewisham stations underwent station maintenance, which included platform and canopy repairs.

The track and points between Epsom, Leatherhead and Effingham Junction on the Wessex route were upgraded, along with the track between Staines and Whitton.

Additionally, the signals were upgraded and the ballast at Feltham was replaced to boost track reliability.

Network Rail Southern region MD John Halsall said: “I would like to thank all of our staff who worked tirelessly over the Bank Holiday and I am sorry to anyone who was inconvenienced by our work.

“We need to continue with these upgrades as they are critical to keeping people and freight supplies moving as the country battles the coronavirus.”

Last week, Network Rail announced that the improvement work will be carried out on the West Coast mainline in the coming weeks.