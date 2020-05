UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has announced that the improvement work will be carried out on the West Coast main line in the coming weeks.

The work will be carried out during the early May Bank Holiday.

Last weekend, vital maintenance to track, tunnels and railway equipment was carried out by railway engineers in Lancashire, Wolverhampton, Daventry and Bletchley.

This work was a part of the Railway Upgrade Plan of Britain.

The engineers undertook a major renovation of a railway junction at Euxton and renewed the switches and crossings that aid the train in changing tracks at Wolverhampton.



They also removed a 1960s railway flyover at Bletchley, which was a part of the East-West Rail Project.

Additional work will be carried out during VE Day bank holiday weekend, from 8 to 10 May, and Spring bank holiday weekend, from 23 to 25 May.

Network Rail North West and Central region MD Tim Shoveller said: “The schemes we are carrying out over the weekends in May are all must-do work. We have planned it so as to minimise disruption to freight and those who do need to travel. It will help to ensure the railway is at its best when Britain emerges from this coronavirus pandemic.

“Our mission-critical frontline colleagues, including railway upgrade engineers, signallers, maintenance, control room and operations staff, are Britain’s hidden heroes, helping to keep Britain connected in this time of need. And I’m proud of them.”

The work is also being carried out on the railway between Rugby and Milton Keynes with a two-week closure to complete more than 150 different maintenance projects.

The planned railway track upgrades are to ensure that essential cargo can move around the UK and people who have to travel to work can do so.