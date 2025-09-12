Track construction work on the Bullet Train viaduct near Navsari in Gujarat. Credit: NHSRCL.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) in India has entered into an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design, supply, and construction of track and related works for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail (HSR) project in Maharashtra.

This agreement encompasses approximately 157km route alignment, which includes track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot located in Thane, extending to the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

The project deploys a ballast-less slab track system, similar to that used in Japan’s Shinkansen, and consisting of four primary components, including RC track bed, cement asphalt mortar, pre-cast track slab, and rails with fasteners.

In collaboration with NHSRCL, the Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) has implemented training and certification programmes for Indian engineers, work leaders, supervisors, and technicians.

These programmes, which include 15 specialised modules, focus on critical areas such as track slab manufacturing, RC track bed construction, and slab track installation.

To date, around 436 engineers have received training in “advanced” techniques under the T-2 and T-3 packages in Gujarat, with similar training initiatives planned for Maharashtra before track works commence.

Construction of the track in Gujarat is advancing, particularly on more than 200km of viaduct under packages T-2 and T-3.

All track construction packages have been awarded to Indian firms.

As of 8 September 2025, significant progress has been made on the project, including the completion of 320km of viaduct construction, 397km of pier works, and 408km of pier foundation.

Additionally, 17 river bridges, nine steel bridges, and five pre-stressed concrete bridges have been completed.

Noise barriers have been installed along 203km of the stretch, and 202km of track bed construction has been finished.

Approximately 1,800 overhead equipment masts have been installed, covering around 44km of the mainline viaduct.

Work is ongoing on a 21km tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra, as well as excavation for seven mountain tunnels in the Palghar district.

Superstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage, and base slab casting for the underground station in Mumbai is currently in progress.

In 2022, NHSRCL and L&T reached an agreement to construct a viaduct for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR C-5 Package) in Gujarat.

