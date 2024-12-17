The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit Committee has recommended the approval of an order for 435 additional R211 subway cars.
This acquisition, which forms part of a broader modernisation strategy, includes 355 closed-end cars and 80 innovative open-gangway cars. If approved, the MTA’s total R211 fleet would rise to 1,610 units.
The R211 features accessible seating, security cameras, enhanced lighting, and wider doors for improved passenger access.
The initial contract with Kawasaki Rail Car to deliver 535 subway cars was awarded in January 2018, with subsequent options for additional purchases. Option 1 for 640 closed-end cars (R211A) was authorised in October 2022.
Currently, 345 of these R211 cars are operational throughout the New York City Transit system, serving lines including the A and C lines and the Staten Island Railway.
The current announcement relates to Option 2, adjusting the base contract for 435 cars at an estimated $1.27bn. Deliveries of the new cars are anticipated to commence in 2027.
MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said: “This latest purchase will help us get the next generation of rolling stock on the rails sooner so we can keep making the system more reliable and dramatically upgrade the passenger experience.”
The R211 cars are set to replace the aging R44s on the Staten Island Railway and the R46 subway cars, which have been in service for decades on the A and C lines, as well as the N, Q, R, W line.
This new option also kickstarts the replacement of the R68s, dating back to the mid-1980s, currently serving the B, D, N and W.
MTA rolling stock chief Tim Mulligan said: “This latest order is putting the MTA closer towards its goal of fully modernising the system.
“The R211s are state of the art and less prone to breakdowns, which means smoother trips for tens of thousands of New Yorkers and more reliable service for decades to come.”
New York City Transit has also announced plans to introduce at least two open-gangway trains on the G line early next year.
Last month, MTA revealed new 4,200hp locomotives to upgrade and replace the current fleet of Metro-North Railroad.
Being developed by Siemens Mobility, the two new SC42-DM locomotives will serve routes to Poughkeepsie, Southeast, Waterbury and Danbury.