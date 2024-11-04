The first two SC42-DM locomotives are part of a future fleet of 33. Credit: The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US has revealed new 4,200hp locomotives to upgrade and replace the current fleet of Metro-North Railroad.

Being developed by Siemens Mobility, the two new SC42-DM locomotives will serve routes to Poughkeepsie, Southeast, Waterbury and Danbury.

The arrival of locomotives Nos. 301 and 302 marks a key milestone, initiating the second phase of qualification testing, stated MTA.

Phase I, conducted in Pueblo, Colorado, validated the locomotives’ overall dynamic performance, while phase II will test their performance in the Metro-North operating environment.

They will travel much farther under electric power than the existing P32 fleet they are replacing.

The P32s operate on electric power only for the four miles through the tunnel at Grand Central Terminal, while the new locomotives are expected to run in electric mode for the complete 102 miles of Metro-North’s third rail territory, extending to Croton-Harmon, Southeast, and Pelham.

The new locomotives are Tier IV compliant, reducing airborne pollutants by over 85% in diesel mode.

They feature advanced monitoring and diagnostic systems that enable crews to rapidly identify potential issues.

MTA Rolling Stock Program chief Tim Mulligan said: “These are the first of many new locomotives that will further improve Metro-North’s service and reliability.

“Replacing our rolling stock is a major priority of the 2025–2029 Capital Plan, and we’re using innovative methods in a competitive market to purchase 2,000 new cars across the MTA.”

The first two locomotives are part of a future fleet of 33, with 27 funded by the MTA and six by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

All locomotives will undergo testing, with the first two expected to enter passenger service in early 2025.

The locomotives are being built by Siemens Mobility at its Sacramento facility in California, as part of a contract worth $414m awarded by Metro-North in March 2021. STV supported the procurement, design reviews, testing, and vehicle inspection services.