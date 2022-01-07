MTA’s Second Avenue Subway expansion work reaches engineering phase

Each station will encompass above-ground ancillary structures that will contain ventilation mechanical, and electrical equipment. Credit: Andre Benz on Unsplash.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US state of New York has announced the entry of the Second Avenue Subway expansion project into the Engineering stage.

In November last year, MTA requested financial aid from the US Department of Transportation to proceed with Phase II of the project.

With a length of 2.41km, this extension will stretch from the Second Avenue line to 125th St in East Harlem.

The project will offer direct commuter connections to the Lexington Avenue (4/5/6) subway line at 125th St as well as an entrance at Park Ave.

This will provide easy transfers to the Metro-North Railroad 125 St Station for passengers.

Under the second phase, three new subway stations will be established at 106th St, 116th St, and 125th St in East Harlem.

Each station will encompass above-ground ancillary structures that will contain ventilation, mechanical, and electrical equipment.

They will also feature space for possible retail shops on the ground floor.

According to MTA, the expansion project will provide services to an additional 100,000 daily riders.

MTA acting chair and CEO Janno Lieber said: “The East Harlem community has been waiting for the Second Avenue Subway for decades. Phase 2 will serve an area with one of the largest concentrations of affordable housing in the country where 70% of residents rely on public transportation to get to work.

“The new line extension will build on the success of Phase 1 and bring the total Second Avenue Subway ridership to 300,000, which is equivalent to the entire Philadelphia rail system.”

The first phase of the project, which was said to be the city’s biggest extension of the subway system in 50 years, expanded the Q line from 63rd St to 96th St.

After its completion, the Second Avenue Subway has transported over 130 million passengers and carried more than 200,000 commuters on a pre-pandemic day.

In October last year, MTA ran a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) test train to Grand Central Terminal as well as revealed the first looks of the East Side Access passenger terminal.