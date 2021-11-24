MTA to proceed with Phase II of Second Avenue Subway expansion

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined elected officials and leaders from MTA to tour the site of the Second Avenue Subway expansion. Credit: MTA.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US state of New York has requested for a grant from the US Department of Transportation to move ahead with Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway expansion project.

This 2.41km extension will span from the Second Avenue line to 125th St in East Harlem.

The project will also encompass the construction of three new subway stations at 106th St, 116th St, and 125th St in East Harlem.

As part of Phase I of the Second Avenue Subway project, which was the region’s ‘biggest’ extension of the subway system in 50 years, the Q line was stretched from 63rd St to 96th St.

The service was initiated in 2017, with stations added at 72nd St and 86th St.



After its completion, Second Avenue Subway has transported over 130 million commuters.

The tunnel section that will be utilised for the second stage was constructed in the 1970s from 110th St to 120th St along Second Avenue.

In a statement, MTA said: “Phase II will provide direct passenger connections to the Lexington Avenue (4/5/6) subway line at 125th St and an entrance at Park Ave to allow convenient transfers to the Metro-North Railroad 125 St Station.”

Each station will feature above-ground ancillary structures to accommodate ventilation mechanical and electrical equipment.

Additional space for possible ground-floor retail will also be provided.

MTA acting chair and CEO Janno Lieber said: “Expanding the Second Avenue Subway has been talked about for decades, and thanks to the billions of dollars coming to New York in the infrastructure package, we can finally stop talking and start doing.

“The MTA is ready to move forward on this project that will greatly benefit East Harlem, an underserved community that heavily relies on mass transit to get to work and school. It will also alleviate congestion on the Lexington Avenue Line, which serves more riders daily than Boston, Chicago and San Francisco’s rail systems combined.”

The expanded service will be able to accommodate an additional 100,000 daily riders.

Last month, MTA operated a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) test train to Grand Central Terminal and introduced the first looks of the new 350,000ft² East Side Access passenger terminal.