Alstom has announced that the 14 km-long Mostaganem tramway in Algeria entered commercial service to accommodate more than 10,000 passengers per day.

Featuring 24 stations, this project includes two lines that will connect different districts of the town.

Both the lines will help students access various university campuses besides offering quick access to the city centre and different stations.

Alstom and Cosider secured the Mostaganem tramway project from the Métro d’Alger (EMA) company.

Under the contract, Alstom took the responsibility for the delivery of whole system, telecommunications and signalling systems, along with the sub-stations and ticketing and the depot equipment.

The Joint-Venture CITAL supplied the Citadis trainsets for the project.

Cosider involved in civil engineering works, including the rail lines, the catenary and the traffic light signals.

Alstom Algeria managing director Amar Chouaki said: “Alstom and its Algerian teams are proud to have supplied the Citadis tramways and to have contributed to the building of the whole Mostaganem tramway system and infrastructure in partnership with Cosider.

“We are delighted to enable millions of passengers to get around more easily thanks to our sustainable mobility solutions. Moreover, it is the seventh town in Algeria equipped with the Alstom’s Citadis tramway.”

So far, over 3000 Citadis trams were sold in more than 50 cities across the world.

