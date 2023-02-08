The new regional trains will run as a commuter and fast rail service between Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has received a second order worth over €230m for the delivery of 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog.

This contract is a result of Alstom’s €1.8bn framework agreement, which was reached at the end of 2021, with Norske tog.

Under the first order, Alstom is currently manufacturing 30 regional trains.

The delivery of these trains is anticipated to start at the end of 2025.

The new regional trains, dubbed Class 77, will run as a commuter and fast rail service between Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Designed to suit the Norwegian weather, these trains were specially adapted to cope up with the requirements of the Norwegian rail network.

With a maximum speed of 200 km/h, the Coradia Nordic is a modern low-floor and high-performance electric multiple unit, stated Alstom.

The trains also feature Alstom’s digital European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), a signalling solution that supports continuous safe movements as well as overspeed protection for trains.

This platform has emission-free solutions including battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.

Furthermore, the trains can run on tracks installed with the Norwegian legacy signalling system along with the new ERTMS-fitted tracks.

Alstom Transport Norway managing director Carl Åge Bjørgan said: “The new Coradia Nordic regional trains from Alstom will increase capacity on the busiest lines in the Oslo area and strengthen the emission-free public transport around the capital.”

