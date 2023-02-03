The Coradia iLint hydrogen-powered train will carry passengers on the Réseau Charlevoix rail network this summer. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is set to launch a passenger service demonstration project for its Coradia iLint hydrogen-powered train in Quebec, Canada.

This project will be implemented in alliance with the Government of Quebec, Chemin de fer Charlevoix, Train de Charlevoix, Harnois Énergies and HTEC.

Between Parc de la Chute-Montmorency and Baie-St-Paul, Coradia iLint will carry passengers on the Réseau Charlevoix rail network this summer.

Manufactured by Harnois Énergies at its Quebec City site, the train will be fuelled by green hydrogen.

The province of Quebec is claimed to be the first jurisdiction in the Americas to operate a train with zero direct emissions driven by green hydrogen.

According to Alstom, this train operation with passengers on board will enable Alstom and its partners to better evaluate the subsequent steps to develop hydrogen propulsion solution and its penetration into North America.

With a maximum speed of 140 km/h, Coradia iLint first commenced commercial service in Germany in 2018.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “With only 1% of the networks electrified in our region, this technology will provide an alternative to diesel.

“This project will demonstrate our capabilities to provide more sustainable mobility solutions to customers, agencies and operators, as well as to passengers.”

Last month, Alstom received a new order from VR Sweden to maintain 30 regional trains in Sweden.

Under the SEK1bn ($96m) contract, the company will provide ten years of fleet maintenance, with a one-year option.