Alstom has secured a new contract, valued at around SEK1bn ($96m), with VR Sweden for maintaining 30 regional trains in Sweden.

VR Sweden forms part of Finland’s VR Group.

Starting 10 December 2023, the French train maker will be responsible for offering ten years of fleet maintenance, with a one-year option.

The Tåg i Bergslagen fleet maintenance will be done at Alstom’s Gävle and Västerås workshops.

Alstom said that it will develop the business through a “higher degree of digitalised maintenance”.

The French rolling stock manufacturer has supplied 1,000 trains to Swedish railways so far, and has a workforce of nearly 2,000 in the country.

It offers maintenance in 19 local depots, including the Motala depot.

Besides, the firm is facilitating the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) rollout in Sweden both onboard as well as trackside.

Alstom Sweden managing director Maria Signal Martebo said: “We already have a strong partnership with VR and look forward to continuing to deliver first class service and maintenance for these trains.”

The latest development comes after VR Sweden was chosen as the new operator of the Bergslagen network, presently managed by Swedish national rail operator SJ.

Regional transport manager Tåg i Bergslagen (Tib) decided to end SJ’s contract to operate services on the network in December 2023 instead of December 2026.

The contract termination three years prior to the set date was driven by the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Tåg i Bergslagen connects the counties of Dalarna, Örebro, Västmanland and Gävleborg in Sweden.

In April 2022, Alstom received a €650m order from Swedish national rail operator SJ to supply 25 Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains in Sweden.