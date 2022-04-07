Alstom wins contract for Zefiro Express trains in Sweden

Zefiro Express trains will run in severe weather conditions. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has won a €650m contract from Swedish national rail operator SJ to deliver 25 Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains.

The contract also includes an option to supply a further 15 trains.

Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains are slated to be delivered in 2026.

Designed to run in severe weather conditions, even at temperatures below -40C, Zefiro Express trains can run at a top speed of 250km/h.

Featuring 363 seats, Zefiro Express trains comprise carriage width, electrical systems, and signalling systems that support operations both in Sweden and Denmark. Besides, the trains will be certified for traffic in Norway.

Alstom Nordics managing director Rob Whyte said: “Alstom is immensely proud to be delivering these new high-speed trains to SJ.

“This is a historic agreement that will change the way passengers travel across the country. With concerns about climate change, high-speed rail is the primary alternative to air travel. It’s comfortable, convenient, and now very fast.”

The Zefiro Express is part of Alstom’s Avelia platform.

Meanwhile, Alstom collaborated with Engie to replace diesel-powered locomotives with hydrogen versions for European rail freight.

As part of the agreement, Alstom will develop a hydrogen solution based on a high-power fuel cell system, which can drive electric locomotives on non-electrified sections.

Engie will deliver the renewable hydrogen for this solution through the implementation of an ‘innovative’ supply chain.

Alstom corporate strategy vice-president Raphaël Bernardelli said: “Our ambition is to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen power in the rail industry by developing innovative solutions that help green heavy-duty mobility operations like rail freight.”