The agreement brings together two leading entities in the rail sector to focus on metro railways. Credit: Monash University.

Monash University’s Institute of Railway Technology and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on next-gen metro rail solutions in India.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, aims to enhance research, training, and operational excellence in the country’s metro rail sector.

Professor Ravi Ravitharan, Director of Monash Institute of Railway Technology, and the Company Secretary of DMRC, alongside Nathan Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission South Asia, formalised the partnership.

Ravitharan said: “This partnership is a gamechanger for the metro rail industry in India. Monash IRT continues to lead the way in advancing urban mass transit technologies, ensuring greater efficiency, enhanced safety, and cost-effective solutions for cities worldwide.”

A DMRC spokesperson emphasised that the collaboration would lead to industry-driven research with tangible advancements in metro railway engineering, according to a report by the Economic Times.

“Under this MoU, Monash IRT, DMRC and its Academy, will jointly identify and collaborate on various areas of common interest for study, analysis, and capacity building for the metro rail sector in India,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The DMRC operates a vast and modern metro network in India, covering 394km and serving millions of passengers each day. Its efficiency and sustainability have made it a model for urban transportation.

Professor Craig Jeffrey, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) and Senior Vice-President at Monash University, highlighted the significance of this partnership as an extension of Monash’s engagement with India.

It builds upon the university’s existing relationship with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) through the IITB-Monash Research Academy.

“Industry and government are critical partners and collaborates for Monash in advancing our shared education, research and global impact objectives,” Jeffrey said.

Earlier in January, Aurionpro Solutions was awarded a contract to provide automated fare collection systems to DMRC.

This technology will modernise fare collection across the metro’s phases I, II, and III. Aurionpro will manufacture the AFC gates at its facility in Ghaziabad, further contributing to the local economy and technological capabilities.

